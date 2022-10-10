Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets

Rio Tinto will bring nine LNG dual-fuelled Newcastlemax vessels into its portfolio, with the first delivery expected from the first half of next year, said Laure Baratgin, head of commercial operations at Rio Tinto.

The company has also started a one-year biofuel trial as it aims to cut emissions from operations by 40% by 2025.

"We have been seeing up to 25 to 26% of emission reductions (so far)," she told Reuters, referring to the biofuel trial.

The company said its overall decarbonisation strategy has led to a 30% cut in emissions so far.

Meanwhile, AP Moller-Maersk, the world's largest container operator, is focused on using methanol.

The company announced on Wednesday it has ordered six more methanol-fuelled vessels, bringing its total order of such ships to 19.

Maersk's approach is to "go to the green fields right away", said Berit Hinnemann, head of decarbonisation business development at Maersk, adding that the company will not be adopting LNG as part of its fuel mix.

"We see green methanol as a solution that is technologically ready, the fuel production can be scaled up and therefore we see it as a fuel option to make a sizable impact already this decade," she told Reuters.

"The demand (for methanol) was not really there and what we have been trying to do is to bring momentum, to bring demand to the market by our vessel orders," Hinnemann said.