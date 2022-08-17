Torrential New Zealand rains, floods force evacuation of 200 homes

New Zealand weather provider Metservice said that mountain ranges in the west and north of South Island could receive up to 500 mm (19 inches) of rain between Wednesday and Friday.

States of Emergency have been declared in Nelson and on the West Coast.

The civil defence controller for the Buller district on the West Coast, Al Lawn, said in a statement that some people in the town of Westport were being asked to evacuate before it gets dark because the Buller River was likely to reach peak levels on Thursday.