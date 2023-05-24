Asia water, energy supplies at risk as climate woes mount: research

Climate-related disruptions to the crucial Hindu Kush-Himalayan water system are posing risks to economic development and energy security in 16 Asian countries, and concerted action is needed to protect regional water flows, researchers said on Wednesday.

The basins of the 10 major rivers that flow from the Hindu Kush-Himalayan water towers are home to 1.9 trillion people and generate $4.3 trillion in annual GDP, and climate change impacts like glacial melt and extreme weather are already posing "grave threats", the China Water Risk think tank said.

The researchers warned that all rivers would face "escalating and compounding water risks ... if we are unable to rein in emissions," and that the further construction of water-intensive energy infrastructure was aggravating the problems.