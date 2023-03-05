    বাংলা

    Nations secure UN global high seas biodiversity pact

    The treaty is seen as a crucial component in global efforts to bring 30% of the world's land and sea under protection by the end of the decade

    Reuters
    Published : 5 March 2023, 04:13 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 04:13 AM

     Negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a UN treaty to protect the high seas on Saturday, a long-awaited step that environmental groups say will help reverse marine biodiversity losses and ensure sustainable development.

    The legally binding pact to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity, under discussion for 15 years, was finally agreed after five rounds of protracted UN-led negotiations that ended in New York on Saturday, a day after the original deadline.

    "The ship has reached the shore," the UN conference president, Rena Lee, said after a marathon final day of talks.

    The treaty is seen as a crucial component in global efforts to bring 30% of the world's land and sea under protection by the end of the decade, a target known as "30 by 30" agreed in Montreal in December.

    Economic interests were a major sticking point throughout the latest round of negotiations, which began on Feb 20, with developing countries calling for a greater share of the spoils from the "blue economy", including the transfer of technology.

    An agreement to share the benefits of "marine genetic resources" used in industries like biotechnology also remained an area of contention until the end, dragging out talks.

    Greenpeace says 11 million square km (4.2 million square miles) of ocean needs to be put under protection every year until 2030 to meet the target.

    Very little of the high seas is subject to any protection, with pollution, acidification and overfishing posing a growing threat.

    "Countries must formally adopt the treaty and ratify it as quickly as possible to bring it into force, and then deliver the fully protected ocean sanctuaries our planet needs," said Laura Meller, a Greenpeace oceans campaigner who attended the talks.

    "The clock is still ticking to deliver 30 by 30. We have half a decade left, and we can't be complacent.”

    RELATED STORIES
    How a 'clean' Cumilla became 'polluted' in 4 years
    How 'clean' Cumilla became polluted in 4 years
    Many environmentalists, however, doubt the information on air pollution in Cumilla
    G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors and head of delegates attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, Feb 24, 2023.
    Wealthy nations' failure to honour climate finance pledge a 'travesty': UNDP
    Developed nations are yet to deliver on the 2009 pledge to provide $100 billion per year to help developing nations deal with the consequences of rising global temperatures
    Renault's new electric vehicle (EV) City K-ZE is presented during the media day for Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019.
    Southeast Asia lags in electric vehicles. Can it catch up?
    Electric vehicle production and sales are surging globally which is key to curbing climate change by cutting emissions from petrol and diesel fuel, reducing oil imports and fuel subsidies
    A view shows restaurant tables next to Po's dry riverbed, as parts of Italy's longest river have dried up due to the worst drought in the last 70 years, in Turin, Italy July 15, 2022.
    Italy faces new drought alert
    Italian rivers and lakes are suffering from severe lack of water, the Legambiente environmental group said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher