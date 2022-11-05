'Negotiating our future': Youth set to grab power roles at COP27

Fiji's Sivendra Michael was just a year old when Pacific island nations first sought help in 1991, through planned UN climate negotiations, to deal with expected "loss and damage" from rising seas and other climate change impacts.

This year, the 32-year-old, a disaster risk management and development expert who just earned his PhD, will be pushing to finally make that help a reality as a formal negotiator on "loss and damage" and other issues for his country at COP27 in Egypt.

"They are negotiating our future and it's only right for us to be at the table," said Michael, one of 60 newly trained youth from 27 countries acting as full-fledged climate negotiators at the UN talks this year.

As the first class of the new Climate Youth Negotiator Programme, they aim to "bring the power from the streets and young people to more experienced negotiators," said co-founder Marie-Claire Graf, a 26-year-old former Swiss negotiator.

Young people - many passionate about climate change action and with increasingly impressive expertise and credentials - have long been at the forefront of green protests and activism outside the corridors of power.

Now many are striding into those corridors, seeking to push beyond their still-too-frequent tokenistic inclusion on panels and into direct positions of influence over policy and politics, in an effort to spur lagging action on climate threats.

They do not see themselves as lesser partners at the table.

"I'm listed as a youth negotiator because of my age. But I'm as capable a negotiator as anyone else," said Michael, who has a PhD in development studies, a master's degree in public policy and economics, and is writing a chapter of a book on loss and damage.

"We have grown up with climate change happening," he said, pointing to ever-more-frequent flooding in his South Pacific island community.

"We have been living through the era of climate change."