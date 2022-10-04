Lack of funding in focus as Congo hosts pre-COP27 climate talks

Mohammed and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry also highlighted the failure to deliver on an existing $100 billion per-year pledge to developing countries, which has only ever been partially met and is due to expire in 2025.

Mohammed also criticised an over 50% shortfall in the $356 million pledged to a climate adaptation fund at COP26 last year.

The pre-summit is meant to be a forum for countries to shape the agenda for negotiations in Egypt and improve the chance of progress.

Welcoming delegates, Congo's Environment Minister Eve Bazaiba said she was concerned that countries' ongoing failure to fulfil commitments had become a matter of course.

Earlier Bazaiba told Reuters the focus of talks would be how the richest and most industrialised nations should take financial responsibility for their role in the climate crisis.

"The G20 is responsible for 80% of the pollution in the world," she said in an interview on Saturday. "The real debate of this pre-COP and COP27 is the responsibility of the polluting countries."