China willing to contribute to climate damage compensation

Xie said China had no obligation to participate, but stressed his solidarity with those calling for more action from wealthy nations on the issue, and outlined the damage China had suffered from climate-linked weather extremes.

China is designated by the World Trade Organization as a developing country, despite having the world's second-largest economy.

Last month, United States special envoy John Kerry told reporters China should contribute its own funds to loss and damage, "especially if they think they're going to continue to go on to the next 30 years with increasing their emissions," Politico reported.