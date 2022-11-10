How 'chief heat officers' keep cities cool as the world warms

The group has since grown to eight heat officers, all who happen to be women, focused on protecting vulnerable residents - mainly women, the elderly and low-income communities - from rising temperatures.

"This is not just happening in one city," said Eugenia Kargbo, Africa's first chief heat officer, who was appointed in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, last year as part of the Arsht-Rock project.

"And it's not just affecting women. But we mostly focus on supporting the most vulnerable and, in our case, women are the most vulnerable," she said in an interview.

In Europe alone, at least 15,000 people have died because of hot weather in 2022 so far, according to data published this week by the World Health Organization.

By 2050, heatwaves will affect more than 3.5 billion people globally – half of them in urban centers – as they grow in frequency, duration and intensity, according to Arsht-Rock.

Health experts say this means billions of people are at risk of preventable death and illness from exposure to extreme heat, which can result in heat stroke or kidney failure and exacerbate heart or respiratory diseases, among other health problems.

'SILENTLY DYING'

Climate change is amplifying the "heat island effect," where urban areas are often several degrees warmer than nearby rural areas as materials prevalent in cities - like concrete and metal - absorb and later radiate heat, scientists say.

Today, more than 350 cities experience summer temperature highs of over 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) – by 2050, about 970 cities will be at least that hot during the summer, according to the C40 Cities network of major cities working to slow climate change.

In Freetown, home to more than 1 million people, residents are "silently dying" from extreme heat, said Kargbo.

Spending most of their time outside with little shade, Freetown's market traders are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of rising temperatures - and most of them are women, she noted.

"Women are exposed to the health risks but also the economic risk of extreme heat because most of what they are selling are vegetables and fruit, which when exposed to the sun spoil easily," Kargbo said.

Kargbo said she is co-designing a project with market traders in three of Freetown's largest street markets to install heat-reflective panels to provide shade cover, directly benefiting about 2,000 women.