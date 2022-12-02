Bangladesh gets $250m in World Bank loans to control pollution

The World Bank has approved a $250 million financing package to help Bangladesh strengthen environmental management and promote private sector participation in green investment.

The credit, deriving from the World Bank’s International Development Association programme for concessional financing, has a 30-year term with a five-year grace period, the lender said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The funds will power a project titled 'Bangladesh Environmental Sustainability and Transformation' aimed at supporting the government in strengthening its technical and administrative capacity to improve environmental regulations and enforcement to curb pollution.

The project will pilot new financing mechanisms to promote green investments in targeted sectors, while also establishing a Green Credit Guarantee Scheme to incentivise the financial sector to support green investments in a bid to reduce air pollution.