ACTIVE COOLING

Companies are also producing more garments with performance fabrics such as Lycra’s, a polyester yarn designed to wick sweat away to evaporate.

Fast Retailing's Uniqlo has expanded its AIRism line using super-fine, smooth fibres made from polyester and cupro, which is made from cotton waste, that it says dry quickly and feel cool.

Kirsty Wilson, a materials consultant who has worked with major retailers, told Reuters more brands are using "performance yarns" such as COOLMAX that dry more quickly than cotton.

J Crew and H&M are among the retailers using COOLMAX, which is also used in bedding, sleeping bags and other products geared toward warm, humid weather.

Hotter temperatures are also driving more advanced "active cooling" fibre technology by embedding materials that trap and release heat rather than the passive cooling offered by most materials to-date.

While sweat-wicking clothes can speed up the evaporation of sweat from the body, which is how humans naturally stay cool, there is a limit to how much relief such passive cooling provides, said Barker, who heads North Carolina's Textile Protection and Comfort Center.

This summer, Columbia Sportswear released a new sweatshirt with its updated Omni-Freeze Zero Ice fabric, combining "active" technology with wicking properties and a print it says absorbs sweat.

Creating new styles for hot environments will "remain an area of focus," Haskhell Beckham, the company's vice president for innovation, told Reuters.

Other retailers have turned to similar fabrics, including those from Atlanta-based textile manufacturer brrr that embed cooling minerals.

Brrr works with 47 brands -- including Adidas, which launched golf polo shirts using its material in March -- and has at least doubled production since 2018, according to its Vice President of Sales Julie Brown.

While many garments with brrr fabrics target hot summers, there’s growing demand for modified base layers and cold-weather clothing as more shoppers experience unseasonably warm winters, Brown added.

"If you're out walking or hiking or skiing, a lot of people want that cooling effect, even in wintertime," she said.