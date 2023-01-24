Bank funding for renewables stagnates vs oil and gas

The share of bank finance going to renewable energy rather than fossil fuels has little changed in six years, raising questions about how fast lenders are pushing energy clients to become greener, according to research published Tuesday.

Since 2016 renewable energy has taken 7% of a total $2.5 trillion in bank loans and bond underwriting for energy activities, according to a report commissioned by environmental groups including Sierra Club and Fair Finance International.

The total annual sum banks have facilitated into renewable energy rose to a high of $34.6 billion in 2021, from $23.2 billion in 2016, but the amount going to fossil fuels increased too, keeping renewables' share broadly the same.