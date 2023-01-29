Deadly New Zealand flood crisis extends in country's north island

New Zealand's deadly flood emergency continued on Sunday after heavy rainfall hit the country's north island, causing landslides, flash floods and knocking out roads.

Auckland, New Zealand's largest city of 1.6 million people, remained under a state of emergency after it experienced its wettest ever day on Friday, sparking floods which killed three people. Another person remained missing, police said on Sunday.

The focus of the emergency has since moved south, with Waitomo District - located about 220 kms (137 miles) from Auckland - declaring a state of emergency late on Saturday.

The nation's weather forecaster, MetService, warned of more severe weather on Sunday and Monday for the north island, including in Auckland where severe thunderstorms were possible. Intense rainfall could also cause surface and flash flooding, added MetService.

Climate change is causing episodes of heavy rainfall to become more common and more intense, though the impact varies by region. Climate Change Minister James Shaw noted the link to climate change on Saturday when he tweeted his support for those affected by flooding.