Spain saw hottest, second-driest spring on record this year

This year's spring was the hottest and second-driest in Spain since records began in 1961, with higher-than-average temperatures likely to continue this summer, the country's environment ministry and weather agency said on Wednesday.

Spain is still grappling with a prolonged drought that has decimated agricultural output, including in the key olive oil sector that accounts for nearly half of the world's production. The heat and dry weather bring additional dangers, with studies showing climate change has heightened the risk of wildfires.

Across continental Spain - excluding the Balearic and Canary archipelagos - temperatures between March 1 and June 1 averaged 14.2 degrees Celsius (57.6 Fahrenheit), the ministry said in a statement.

This was 1.8 degrees higher than the average for the reference period between 1991 and 2020 and 0.3 degrees hotter that the previous record registered in 1997.