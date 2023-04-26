The government announced a range of measures which it said would make sure CO2 emissions in the Netherlands will be 55% lower than in 1990 by 2030 - ranging from building large offshore solar power fields to lifting taxes for polluting industries.

Emissions were around 30% lower in the euro zone's fifth largest economy than in 1990 last year.

"The Netherlands has for years missed its climate goals. Now it's time for a great leap forward," climate minister Rob Jetten said.

With a projected reduction of 22 megatonnes of CO2 emissions, the new measures aim for a 60% reduction by 2030, in order to make sure the 55% target will actually be met, Jetten said.