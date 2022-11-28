COP15: Why the world needs a new deal to protect nature

It also seeks "fair and equitable sharing" of the benefits from natural genetic material, used in everything from medicines to new crop varieties.

That means ensuring indigenous people and countries that are home to biological riches gain from their exploitation.

"COP15 is absolutely vital to reversing the nature crisis we're witnessing," said Margaret Kuhlow, finance lead at green group WWF International.

"This is the moment we've all been waiting for – for world leaders to finally come together and agree on the next decade of conservation targets and take actions to reverse biodiversity loss to protect and preserve our life on Earth," she added.

China holds the COP15 presidency, although the summit will take place in Montreal, the seat of the CBD secretariat, as Beijing continues to grapple with COVID-19.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend COP15, despite China's plan not to invite heads of state - a decision criticised by green groups. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not expected to go.

WHY IS IMPROVING NATURE PROTECTION SO IMPORTANT?

People depend on nature, from oceans to wildernesses, to supply them with clean air and water - and to regulate rainfall that is vital for growing food crops. When ecosystems are harmed, their basic life support services can falter, scientists say.

And because plants absorb planet-heating carbon dioxide to grow, strengthening conservation is widely seen as one of the cheapest and most effective ways to slow climate change.

But forests and other ecosystems are still being destroyed, often to expand agriculture and production of commodities like palm oil, soybeans and beef, to feed a growing world population.

"Human activities are causing the largest loss of life on Earth since the extinction of dinosaurs," said Toerris Jaeger, head of the Rainforest Foundation Norway.

"Our behaviour and the way we produce and consume are putting at least 1 million species at risk of extinction according to science, more than ever before in human history."