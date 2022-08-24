China's shrinking 'kidney' lake lays bare growing climate challenges

Normally surrounded by water in August, a pagoda-topped island in China's Poyang Lake is now fully visible, testifying to the dramatic impact of a long drought and heatwave on a vital part of the country's irrigation infrastructure.

China's biggest freshwater lake, Poyang is known as the "kidney" because of the role it plays in regulating the flow of the Yangtze river in central Jiangxi province, taking on floodwaters in the normally wet summer and then receding dramatically during the dry autumn and winter.

This year, as a record heatwave throughout the Yangtze basin stretches beyond 70 days, the lake has shrunk far earlier than usual and is just a fifth of its size of a few months ago.

Locals say they've never seen anything like it.

"Last year there was water in the lake," said 57-year old Zhang Daxian, who makes his living there. "This year I don't know what happened. It is so dry."

Poyang's hydrological functions have also been eroded over the years by sand mining and the construction of the Three Gorges and other large-scale dams upstream.