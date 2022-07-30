Climate change made Britain’s heatwave at least 10 times more likely, scientists say

The heatwave which scorched Britain last week was made at least 10 times more likely because of climate change, scientists reported Thursday.

On July 19, temperatures climbed above 40C (104 Fahrenheit) at Heathrow Airport and records were broken at 46 local monitoring stations across the country. Emergency calls for ambulances surged and a series of grass fires broke out around London.

Without human-caused climate change, which has warmed the world 1.2C above pre-industrial temperatures, such an event would have been extremely unlikely, scientists said.

"We are living in a world where temperatures are rising very fast," said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London. "In 1.3C or 1.4C, this type of event will already be much less rare."

Climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and more severe, according to the World Weather Attribution (WWA), an international research collaboration that teases out the role of climate change in extreme events.