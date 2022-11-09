    বাংলা

    US climate envoy Kerry launches carbon offset plan

    He says Chile and Nigeria are among the developing countries that have expressed early interest in the Energy Transition Accelerator

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Nov 2022, 01:28 PM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2022, 01:28 PM

    US climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday announced the creation of a carbon offset plan that would help developing countries speed their transition away from fossil fuels.

    Kerry launched the Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) intended to act as a catalyst for private capital to accelerate the clean energy transition in developing countries.

    The United States will develop the programme with the Bezos Earth Fund and Rockefeller Foundation, with input from the public and private sectors which would operate through 2030 and possibly be extended to 2035.

    Kerry said Chile and Nigeria are among the developing countries that have expressed early interest in the ETA, and that Bank of America, Microsoft, PepsiCo and Standard Chartered Bank have expressed interest in "informing the ETA's development."

    Kerry said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was supportive of a US-led carbon market initiative provided there were safeguards to it.

    The two met earlier on Wednesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cracks are seen in dry earth in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon Nov 28, 2011.
    Arab Coordination Group pledges $24bn to tackle climate crisis
    The strategic alliance will provide at least $24 billion in financing by 2030
    China's chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua speaks during a news conference at the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov 9, 2022.
    China willing to contribute to climate damage compensation
    The country’s climate envoy also stressed his solidarity with those calling for more action from wealthy nations on the issue
    A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai, India May 31, 2017.
    India says will need coal until 2040 and beyond
    The country reveals the plan when calls for countries to switch to cleaner forms of fuel intensify at UN climate talks taking place in Egypt
    EU flags flutter in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2019. Reuters
    EU reaches deal on national CO2 emission cut targets
    The regulation sets national targets for emission reductions from road transport, heating of buildings, agriculture and waste management

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher