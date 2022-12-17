What the world's nature-rich nations want out of a global conservation deal

CHINA

China holds the presidency of this year's summit, and the talks were initially scheduled to be held in Kunming — a city in Yunnan province featuring towering karst cliffs and deep mountain gorges.

As president of the negotiations, China has to strike a balance and find an agreement among all parties if they want a successful outcome.

"Because they are president, frankly, they want to be … a little bit back from being too loud on [finance] issues," said Norway's Minister of Climate and Environment Espen Barth Eide.

Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of a $237.47 million fund to support nature protection in developing countries.

China has designated 25% of its land as "ecological conservation" areas. But it has not yet supported 30-by-30.

COLOMBIA

Scientists are still mapping out the full extent of Colombia's biodiversity, after much of the country's jungles were off limits to field research due to decades-long civil conflicts.

Since a 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), scientists have discovered many new plant species in the country's forests.

Colombia is arguably the most ambitious and most biodiverse nation at the talks. The government supports the 30-by-30 goal and is advocating strongly for the inclusion of indigenous people and local communities in the final deal.

"The least we can do — the minimum for the survival of species — is to protect at least 30%, based on science," said Colombia's Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Susana Muhamad during a meeting on Friday. "It should be 50%."

MEXICO

This North American country contains a diverse landscape that ranges from dry desert to mangrove swamps to cloud forest to jungle.

The Mexican delegation has taken a fairly progressive approach to the talks, and supports the 30-by-30 goal, with around 15% of lands currently protected. Negotiators say they also want to see numerical targets for the phase out of pesticides — a divisive goal which has drawn pushback from Brazil and China.

However, Mexico has been less keen to address reducing the footprint of consumption.

INDONESIA

An archipelago of more than 10,000 islands, this forest nation has made a fortune on palm oil — often at the expense of the country's critically endangered orangutans, scientists say.

Habitat destruction from palm oil plantations, logging and mining, along with hunting, halved the orangutan population on the island of Borneo — shared between Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei — from 1999 to 2015, according to a 2018 study in the journal Current Biology.

But Indonesia has so far remained relatively unengaged in the talks, observers said.

The country has said it will put around 10% of its territorial waters under protection by the end of this decade, and it's the only large forest nation where deforestation is currently declining.

"Indonesia supports voluntary commitments with appropriate flexibility based on national circumstances," said Indonesian Deputy Environment and Forestry Minister Alue Dohong at talks on Friday.