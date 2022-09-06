Shipping project explores ways to cut methane emissions from industry

A coalition of companies including oil major Shell and no. 1 container line MSC on Tuesday launched an initiative to explore ways to cut climate-warming methane emissions from ships, which pose a major risk to industry efforts to go greener.

Scientists have warned that countries must make rapid reductions in methane, a far more potent greenhouse gas (GHG) than carbon dioxide, to stave off the worst effects of global warming.

Shipping is already grappling with ways to cut CO2 through developing fuels of the future such as ammonia and methanol.