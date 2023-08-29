Asia, Africa bear brunt of pollution health burden: research

Despite improvements in China, air pollution across the globe continues to pose the greatest external risk to human health, with countries in Asia and Africa suffering most of the impact, new research showed on Tuesday.

Around three quarters of the adverse health effects of air pollution is concentrated in just six countries - Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, China, Nigeria and Indonesia, the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) said in its annual Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report.

If hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 were brought down to levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), average life expectancy would rise by 2.3 years worldwide, saving a combined 17.8 billion life years, the report estimated.