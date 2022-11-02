    বাংলা

    COP 27: UK PM Sunak reverses decision to skip climate talks

    Climate activists, opposition politicians and even some within his own party criticised Sunak after his office said last week he was not expected to attend the conference

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Nov 2022, 12:57 PM
    Updated : 2 Nov 2022, 12:57 PM

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will attend the COP27 summit in Egypt next week, he said on Wednesday, reversing a much-criticised decision to skip the annual climate gathering to work on pressing economic issues at home.

    The Prime Minister's spokesman previously said participation in the climate talks would depend on progress on a domestic budget statement due on Nov 17.

    "There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables," Sunak wrote on Twitter.

    He said he was attending the summit to "deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future" - a reference to an agreement at last year's event that Britain hosted. The deal was meant to keep alive the world's chance of averting the worst impacts of global warming.

    Climate activists, opposition politicians and even some within his own party criticised Sunak after his office said last week he was not expected to attend the 27th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

    "The prime minister has been shamed into going to COP27 by the torrent of disbelief that he would fail to turn up," the opposition Labour Party's climate policy spokesperson Ed Miliband said. "He is going to avoid embarrassment not to provide leadership."

    Britain's COP26 president Alok Sharma, who had been critical of Sunak's initial decision, said he was delighted the prime minister would attend the conference.

    Meanwhile, former British prime minister Boris Johnson, who hosted world leaders at last year's COP26 in Glasgow, said he would attend COP27. "I was invited by the Egyptians," he told Sky News in an interview on Tuesday. "I want to talk a little bit about how I see things and how we see things in the UK."

    Separately Britain, late on Tuesday said it would delay until Dec 8 a decision on a new coal mine in Cumbria, northern England, meaning news on whether the project will go ahead will not emerge until after the climate talks have finished.

    Britain has a climate target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and the government’s independent climate advisers, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), have said this target would be more difficult if the mine goes ahead.

    "The run-up to next week’s climate summit was an ideal opportunity for the government to rebuild its battered green credentials by rejecting this damaging and unnecessary coal mine. It’s a shame they didn’t seize it," Friends of the Earth (FoE) energy campaigner Tony Bosworth said.

    The Cumbria mine is being developed by privately owned West Cumbria Mining, which has said the project to extract coking coal for the steel industry would create around 500 jobs.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows a tree at the Choco Andino forest declared by UNESCO in 2018 as a biosphere reserve, near Quito, Ecuador Oct 17, 2022.
    Climate pledges depend too much on natural carbon sinks
    The focus should be on stopping deforestation of standing forests rather than planting monocultures of new trees which can be more susceptible to fires, a report says
    A worker pushes garbage towards a self-sustainable water wheel, called Wanda Diaz and installed by NGO Marea Verde, that traps trash while it floats down the Juan Diaz river, one of the country's main waterways before it spills into the Pacific Ocean, Panama City, Panama Oct 21, 2022.
    Panama river cleaned up by trash-trapping wheel in a green first
    The wheel collected 22 1.3 cubic meter bags of plastic bottles by mid-October after being first launched in the river basin in late September
    A view of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt Oct 20, 2022.
    How UN climate conferences have tackled global warming
    The world has known for long that the cause of climate change was mainly fossil fuel use and other industrial activity
    A tiger rug is placed on the shelves at the US Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Property Repository in Commerce City, Colorado Mar 22, 2007. The Repository holds thousands of illegal wildlife trade artefacts confiscated at ports of entry to the United States.
    Tiger seizures up in parts of Asia
    Since 2000, an average of 150 tigers, both dead and alive, have been seized per year from 50 countries and territories worldwide

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher