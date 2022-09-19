Fossil fuel registry launched to help spot 'stranded assets'

The database makes previously disparate or hard-to-access data publicly available, including to investors attempting to better understand which assets could be at risk of being uneconomic, or 'stranded', in the low-energy transition.

It could also help activists in their efforts to pressure producers or governments to cut fossil fuel output.

"It is an enormous help to now have all this information, cross-referenced and searchable at our fingertips. Not least to help us in targeting and refining our thematic engagement and stewardship," said Eric Christian Pedersen, Head of Responsible Investments at Nordea Asset Management.