    বাংলা

    Arab Coordination Group pledges at least $24bn to tackle climate crisis

    The strategic alliance will provide at least $24 billion in financing by 2030

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Nov 2022, 01:45 PM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2022, 01:45 PM

    Members of the Arab Coordination Group (AGC) pledged to provide at least $24 billion in financing by 2030 to address the global climate crisis, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The AGC is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance and comprises various regional development funds, as well as the OPEC Fund for International Development.

    RELATED STORIES
    John Kerry, US Special Envoy for Climate speaks as he attends the opening of the American Pavilion in the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 8, 2022.
    Kerry launches carbon offset plan
    He says Chile and Nigeria are among the developing countries that have expressed early interest in the Energy Transition Accelerator
    China's chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua speaks during a news conference at the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov 9, 2022.
    China willing to contribute to climate damage compensation
    The country’s climate envoy also stressed his solidarity with those calling for more action from wealthy nations on the issue
    A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai, India May 31, 2017.
    India says will need coal until 2040 and beyond
    The country reveals the plan when calls for countries to switch to cleaner forms of fuel intensify at UN climate talks taking place in Egypt
    EU flags flutter in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2019. Reuters
    EU reaches deal on national CO2 emission cut targets
    The regulation sets national targets for emission reductions from road transport, heating of buildings, agriculture and waste management

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher