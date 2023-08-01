Australia's Great Barrier Reef stays off UNESCO danger list, still under 'serious threat'

A UNESCO heritage committee on Tuesday stopped short of listing Australia's Great Barrier Reef as a site that is "in danger" but warned the world's biggest coral reef ecosystem remained under "serious threat" from pollution and the warming of oceans.

Australia has been lobbying for years to keep the reef - which contributes about A$6 billion ($4 billion) to the economy and supports 64,000 jobs - off the endangered list as it could lead to losing the heritage status, taking some shine off its attraction for tourists.

UNESCO - the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - in November said the reef should be put on the danger list after frequent coral bleaching events.