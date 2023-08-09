Top Brazilian airlines say passengers not willing to pay to offset emissions

Most airline passengers are still not willing to pay to offset carbon emissions from their flights, two of Brazil's largest carriers said on Tuesday, as the sector searches for ways to fulfill its goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Initial experiments by Gol and Azul saw only a tiny proportion of their flyers engage in voluntary carbon reduction projects, the firms said, suggesting passengers do not wish to spend their own money to offset emissions.

Gol partnered with Brazilian startup Moss in 2021 to offer flyers the option of buying carbon credits to offset emissions from their flights, while Azul earlier this year announced a similar partnership with climate tech CHOOOSE.

Moss sells carbon credits - tradable permits that allow the owner to emit certain amounts of greenhouse gases - which it generates by preserving parts of the Amazon.

According to the startup, the credits needed to offset emissions from a Gol flight between Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro would cost the passenger less than 3.00 reais ($0.6128).