Mexico swelters as 'atypical' heat wave grips nation

Mexican authorities urged people across the country to take safety precautions on Thursday as an unusual late Spring heat wave sent temperatures soaring, with cooler days possibly weeks away.

Health ministry data through June 9 shows that at least six people have died this year as a result of the higher-than-normal temperatures.

"The heat is intense!" said Abigail Lopez, a nurse in normally sunny but temperate Mexico City who said she was drinking more water and wearing lighter clothes to try to beat the heat.

"Compared to previous years, it feels a lot worse."