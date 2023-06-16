    বাংলা

    Mexico swelters as 'atypical' heat wave grips nation

    Health ministry data through June 9 shows that at least six people have died this year as a result of the higher-than-normal temperatures

    Reuters
    Published : 16 June 2023, 03:04 AM
    Updated : 16 June 2023, 03:04 AM

    Mexican authorities urged people across the country to take safety precautions on Thursday as an unusual late Spring heat wave sent temperatures soaring, with cooler days possibly weeks away.

    Health ministry data through June 9 shows that at least six people have died this year as a result of the higher-than-normal temperatures.

    "The heat is intense!" said Abigail Lopez, a nurse in normally sunny but temperate Mexico City who said she was drinking more water and wearing lighter clothes to try to beat the heat.

    "Compared to previous years, it feels a lot worse."

    Mexico's national meteorological service forecast temperatures over 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) on Thursday in all of the country's 32 states, with highs at least 10 degrees hotter in 23 of them.

    The current heat wave will continue for 10-15 more days, according to a forecast from scientists with the Institute of Atmospheric Sciences and Climate Change at Mexico's National Autonomous University, during an webcast press conference.

    They added that another could begin in early July.

    In Mexico City, children splashed around in public fountains and commuters shielded themselves from the sun with umbrellas. Past heat waves in the capital, where very few people have air conditioning, have tended to occur in April and May.

    "It's a lot," sighed retiree Roberto Cardenas, referring to the 32C (90F) heat, explaining that around 15 degrees cooler is more common.

    In the industrial hub Monterrey, capital of Nuevo Leon state, emergency services workers gave out cups of cold water to pedestrians as the temperature climbed above 40C.

    In nine states including Nuevo Leon, temperatures were forecast to top 45C (113F) on Thursday.

    Erik Cavazos, the head of Nuevo Leon's emergency services agency, stressed that the extended daily count for the current hot streak was noteworthy.

    "In the last 20 years, we haven't had such a long heat wave," he said. "That's why we've labeled it atypical."

    RELATED STORIES
    An advertisement is seen on display at a Starbucks' outlet at a market in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2023. Reuters
    Starbucks brews up cheaper India drinks as domestic rivals expand
    The US giant is looking to further tap one of its fastest-growing markets by expanding in small towns
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Alt-J – Taro
    Song of the Day: Alt-J – Taro
    The UK alt-rock band's dirge of impending death is lightened by the thought of seeing one's love in the afterlife
    Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) battles for a rebound against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the third quarter of game five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena.
    Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat to win first NBA title
    The Nuggets ended a 47-year championship wait by taking the best-of-seven series 4-1
    Workers carry tea at a plantation in Panchagarh on a foggy morning with winter about to set in. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
    Bangladesh tea workers struggle as heat and drought scorch fields
    Hotter temperatures, meanwhile, threaten not just Bangladesh's tea workers but the tea plants themselves, researchers say

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production