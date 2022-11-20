Australia's climate policies don't match its big talk at COP27

"Effectively, we are still pouring fossil fuels out to the atmosphere and Australia conveniently doesn't count our scope 3 emissions," Hutley said.

Leaders of Pacific nations, among the countries most endangered by rising sea levels, said Australia should end its fossil fuel subsidies if it wants their support to host the next summit, according to media reports.

Asked for comment, Bowen's office referred to previous statements he has made. The minister told ABC Radio that Australia has received strong support from Pacific nations and other countries for its bid to host COP.

"There’s a moral imperative for Australia to act on climate change. And we’ll be engaging very strongly and continue to engage in all those reforms," he told ABC Radio.

'RESPONSIBILITY TO LEAD'

Albanese ended nine years of conservative rule in May on a campaign of addressing climate change. Devastating bush fires, floods and other extreme weather events had alarmed Australians, leading to calls for tougher climate policies, largely rebuffed by then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The new centre-left Labor government strengthened Australia's 2030 emissions-reduction target to 43% from Morrison's 26%, aiming for zero net emissions by 2050. By comparison, though, neighbour New Zealand's 2030 target is a 50% cut, the United States 50%-52%, the European Union 55% and Britain 63%.

Albanese joined the pledge to cut global methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade but says this is a nonbinding "aspirational" goal.

He launched plans to rapidly shift to renewable power and rewire the nation by plugging more renewable power generation into the national grid.

Australia's biggest contribution to the climate crisis is its export of fossil fuels. It is the world’s third-largest fossil fuel exporter, trailing only Russia and Saudi Arabia - the top exporter of coking coal, used to make steel; second-largest exporter of thermal coal, used in coal-fired power stations; and the largest exporter of liquefied gas.