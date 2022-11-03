Why methane emissions are threatening climate stability

That's important because the world is on track to exceed the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to less than 2 degrees in mere decades.

"If I thought we had 100 years to deal with climate change, I'd be an awful lot more relaxed about it," Mike Berners-Lee, expert and author on carbon footprints, said. "If you're interested in the climate impacts, we'll be experiencing in 2050 ... you'd be absolutely screaming about methane emissions."

Methane's frontloaded climate impact is doubly worrying because the world is closer than previously thought to crossing "tipping points" at which climate feedback loops kick in to make global warming self-perpetuating.

A study in September suggested that some of the events that could touch off those feedback loops, like the collapse of the Greenland Ice Sheet or the melting of Arctic permafrost, are imminent.

WHERE IT COMES FROM

Three-fifths of the world's estimated methane emissions are from human activity; the rest are from natural sources like swamps.

Of the human-caused emissions, two-thirds are from livestock farming and fossil fuels, with much of the rest from decomposing waste as well as rice cultivation, Climate and Clean Air Coalition data show.

But emitters have not kept good records, and scientists trying to improve them in the past decade have had a shock.

"Everywhere we looked, methane emissions turned out to be higher than agencies said they should be," said Robert Jackson, who co-authored a February study on methane's warming impacts. "That was true of oil and gas fields, landfills and feedlots."

While scientists can accurately measure the level of methane in the atmosphere, understanding where it is coming from is crucial for policymakers seeking to impose regulations that reduce the emissions.