Tropical forest losses rise in 2022 despite pledge to end them

The world lost an area of old-growth tropical rainforest the size of Switzerland last year, as deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon continued unabated, a forest monitoring project report said on Tuesday.

Global Forest Watch, which is backed by the nonprofit World Resources Institute (WRI) and draws on forest data collected by the University of Maryland, revealed that about 41,000 sq km (16,000 sq miles) of tropical rainforest was lost in 2022.

That was the final year of Jair Bolsonaro's government in Brazil, which accounted for more than 40% of all losses.

Despite a recent global pledge to reach zero deforestation by 2030, tropical forest loss last year exceeded 2021 levels.