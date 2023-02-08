With cash infusion, developing nations boost sun-dimming research

ALIBI FOR INACTION?

Critics say pursuing SRM as a potential way to deal with climate change could given fossil fuel companies an alibi for inaction, and could disrupt weather patterns, perhaps exacerbating poverty in the most vulnerable nations.

“It is too controversial,” said Chukwumerije Okereke, director of the Center for Climate Change and Development at Alex Ekwueme Federal University in Nigeria.

“I can list 100 things the world can do (to slow climate change) and geoengineering will not figure among them.”

Okereke, who is also a visiting professor at the London School of Economics, noted a key UN panel of climate scientists did not even mention SRM in a 48-page summary last year to guide policymakers on how to address global warming.

Backers of SRM say the technique draws inspiration from volcanoes. The eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991, for instance, cut global temperatures for more than a year as an ashen veil swirled high above the planet.

With the last eight years the warmest on record and global temperatures already have risen about 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times - approaching the 1.5C lower limit set in the 2015 Paris Agreement - finding ways to limit heating is crucial, scientists say.

Frank Biermann, a professor of global sustainability governance at Utrecht University, decried SRM as a distraction from the need for the rich to cut emissions.

He said that the average American emits 14.7 tonnes of climate-changing carbon dioxide a year, compared to just 1.8 tonnes per person in India.

If everyone in the world had per-capita emissions equal to those of India - or Africa or most of Latin America - climate change would not be a significant problem, he said.

Swifter emissions cuts by the rich - rather than techno-fixes aimed to buy time for cuts - should be the real focus of efforts to address climate risks, Biermann said.

"The question is 'Who are we buying time for?'" he asked. "Is it the time for the global population, the poor and the vulnerable? Or is it time bought for the oil industry, the gas industry, the coal industry?"