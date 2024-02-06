Deadly California storm triggers flooding, mudslides, power outages

"We're talking about one of the wettest storm systems to impact the greater Los Angeles area" since records began, Ariel Cohen, chief NWS meteorologist in LA, told an evening news conference. "Going back to the 1870s, this is one of the top three."

US President Joe Biden spoke to California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and pledged to provide federal aid to areas hard hit by a Pacific storm pummelling the state, the White House said.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported scores of traffic collisions with injuries since the storm began, many more than usual, while city Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said her crews had responded to at least 130 flooding incidents by Monday morning.

In one such incident, a fire department helicopter team rescued a man who had jumped into the churning waters of the Pacoima Wash, a concrete flood channel, in a desperate attempt to save his dog, department officials said.

The man was ultimately hoisted to safety, as seen in video footage shot by a firefighter and posted to social medial, while his pet managed to dog-paddle to the edge and also survived.