US proposes stronger standards on coal plant wastewater

The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed guidelines to reduce toxic pollutants in wastewater from coal plants that pose health risks to people and damage to fish and wildlife.

The standards are part of a package of regulations the administration is set to roll out in coming months that seeks to hasten the energy transition off fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas, including rules on methane emissions from drilling operations and pipelines.

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed "zero discharge standards" for wastewater from flue gas desulfurization wastewater, bottom ash transport water, and tougher standards on combustion residual leachate.