Dhaka BRT, bypass project contractors fined for air pollution

The Department of Environment has fined the contractors of Bus Rapid Transit or BRT and bypass projects in Dhaka Tk 50,000 each for air pollution.

The drive on Wednesday was a part of a campaign launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Dhaka, Gazipur and Savar in an attempt to reduce the country’s air pollution level.

Five mobile courts of the DoE conducted the drives in Dhaka, Gazipur and Savar as part of the campaign ordered by Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin.