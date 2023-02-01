    বাংলা

    Dhaka BRT, bypass project contractors fined for air pollution

    The Department of Environment launches a mobile court drive in an attempt to reduce the country’s air pollution level

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Feb 2023, 03:59 PM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2023, 03:59 PM

    The Department of Environment has fined the contractors of Bus Rapid Transit or BRT and bypass projects in Dhaka Tk 50,000 each for air pollution.

    The drive on Wednesday was a part of a campaign launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Dhaka, Gazipur and Savar in an attempt to reduce the country’s air pollution level.

    Five mobile courts of the DoE conducted the drives in Dhaka, Gazipur and Savar as part of the campaign ordered by Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin.

    Executive Magistrate Kazi Tamzid Ahmed, who headed one of the courts, said BRT contractor Jiangsu Provincial Transportation Engineering Group Co Ltd did not take measures to prevent air pollution from the project.

    Dhaka Expressway Development Co Ltd left sand and cement uncovered, and did not spray enough water at the site to stop dust from mixing in the air.

    The mobile courts fined 26 vehicles Tk 85,000, and 10 organisations Tk 360,000 in total for polluting air.

    Dhaka recently topped the list of cities on the bad air quality index due to heavy dust particles found in the air at the onset of winter.

    On Jan 22, the air pollution score was 271 for the capital, which was described as very unhealthy by IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels. The air pollution score was recorded at 163 AQI on Wednesday.

    It is considered unhealthy for children, the old and people with respiratory distress if the air pollution score remains between 101 and 150 SQI. It is very unhealthy for all if the air quality index passes 201 SQI.

    “The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is working in cooperation with all organisations to curb the air pollution level. It seeks 10 more executive magistrates from the Ministry of Public Administration to strengthen the campaign,” Shahab Uddin said during his visit to oversee the mobile court drives in Dhaka.

    The minister blamed people’s lack of awareness for the high pollution level, asking city corporations and BRTA officials to take measures to curb the dust pollution limit in the capital.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mobile court drive finds emissions from most cars above legal pollution limit
    Pollution from most vehicles above legal limit: mobile court drive
    The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has launched a mobile court initiative in an attempt to improve the country’s air pollution level
    A woman rides in a truck on her way to the wrangler camp before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
    In climate resilience push, US federal cash flows to coastal rich
    Here's why climate money for vulnerable US communities is flowing to wealthy areas - and what can be done to fix things
    A member of Extinction Rebellion holds up a placard as the Akademik Alexander Karpinsky, a Russian polar explorer ship, arrives in Cape Town harbour, South Africa.
    Russian Antarctic vessel docks in South Africa as green groups protest
    Several dozen protesters demonstrated saying the ship's seismic surveys for oil and natural gas were a threat to marine life and violated a 1958 international agreement
    Cars are seen in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Auckland, New Zealand January 27, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
    NZ flood crisis extends in country's north island
    Auckland, New Zealand's largest city of 1.6 million people, remained under a state of emergency after it experienced its wettest ever day on Friday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher