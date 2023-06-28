Spain doubles green hydrogen, biogas targets in draft plan

Spain will double its 2030 biogas and green hydrogen production targets and raise its wider energy and climate ambitions, a draft of the government's climate strategy showed on Wednesday.

The new plan includes higher goals for solar and wind power as well as energy storage and other initiatives.

Energy is a hotly debated topic in Spain ahead of national elections next month, with the front-runner, the opposition People's Party (PP), pushing to reverse a planned phase out of Spain's nuclear power plants.

The draft climate strategy sets a 2030 target of 11 gigawatts (GW) for electrolysers, which would be used to make green hydrogen, up from a previous 4 GW. It also plans to double the target for biogas production to 20 terawatt hours (TWh).