Home sweet home? US caps gas to cut indoor pollution

Refits are becoming increasingly common across the country.

Almost 100 local and state governments have endorsed moves to electrification, according to tracking by the Building Decarbonization Coalition.

Many now expect the trend to really take off, with tens of billions of federal dollars due to trickle down to the regions for mass weatherization and building electrification projects.

In December, the White House hosted an "electrification summit" - and triggered a powerful industry pushback.

The summit announced a suite of efforts to cut carbon from buildings and retrofit them with electrical appliances. It launched a coalition of more than 30 states and cities seeking to reduce climate-harming emissions.

This month, a regulator with the Consumer Product Safety Commission indicated his agency would study the impact of gas-burning cook stoves and consider a ban, sparking an outcry.

The American Gas Association has said banning fossil fuel gas would hurt communities, raising the price of housing while doing little to reduce overall US emissions.

"The massive cost of complying with electrification mandates raises legitimate concerns about the amount of housing that can be built and maintained affordably under such a policy,” said Alex Rossello, who works for the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington lobby group.

One legislator, Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas, warned in a tweet, "If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands."

A TENTH OF EMISSIONS

Advocates for change say the rising clamor on both sides reveals a new and growing awareness of the risks of inaction on global warming.

"There has been an awakening of public knowledge of the fact that natural gas is a fossil fuel that causes climate change and harms human health – and we have it inside our homes," said Mike Henchen, a principal on Colorado-based RMI's carbon-free buildings team.

The United States has about 70 million buildings that use fossil fuels, said Jenna Tatum, executive director of the Building Electrification Institute, and cities have been early movers on seeking alternatives.

"Most of them are initially motivated by their climate commitments, and looking at ways to drive down their emissions," Tatum said, noting that many cities have significant control over their building codes.

New federal money, approved last year, is expected to start flowing in coming months, accelerating the switch.

"It's a huge windfall, creating so much excitement and motivating many city and state staff to work on building electrification," Tatum said.

Yet with much of the money structured as tax incentives, she fears that funding could mostly flow to high-income homeowners and leapfrog poorer people, particularly renters.