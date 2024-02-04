    বাংলা

    Bike-friendly Paris votes on raising parking fees for SUVs

    Under Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo, the streets of Paris have been transformed, with 84 km of cycle lanes being created since 2020 and a 71% jump in bike usage

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Feb 2024, 06:06 AM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2024, 06:06 AM

    Paris holds a referendum on Sunday asking Parisians whether the city should impose a parking surcharge on large SUVs, as the French capital pushes on with its multi-year plan to become a fully bikeable city.

    Sunday's referendum, which comes less than a year after city residents voted last year to ban e-scooters, aims to triple the parking fees for cars of 1.6 tonnes and more to 18 euros ($19.4) per hour, to discourage "bulky, polluting" cars, City Hall said.

    The new tariff would also apply to electric cars of 2 tonnes and more.

    "Heavier, more dangerous, more polluting... SUVs are an environmental disaster," Emmanuel Gregoire, the deputy mayor of Paris said on X.

    Under Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo, the streets of Paris have been transformed, with 84 km of cycle lanes being created since 2020 and a 71% jump in bike usage between the end of the COVID-19 lockdowns and 2023, according to City Hall figures.

    The changes have infuriated car drivers, however.

    The 40 millions d'automobilistes car driving lobby launched a petition to support drivers' freedom to use whichever vehicle they want. SUVs have become increasingly popular in France, favoured by families in particular.

    "We must firmly oppose these attacks on freedom pursued under false green pretexts," the group said. "If we don't stop it now, this unjustified rebellion led by an ultra-urban and anti-car minority will spread like gangrene to other cities."

    RELATED STORIES
    The silhouette of a helicopter, which the Israel Defence Forces say was used to evacuate the injured soldiers, in a location given as Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout image released on Jan 31, 2024.
    What are US troops doing in the Middle East and where are they?
    Since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, the US has temporarily sent thousands of additional troops to the region, including on warships
    Fire at Chawkbazar building tamed after an hour
    Fire at Chawkbazar building under control
    The fire engulfed two shops on the ground floor of the six-storey Solaiman Tower
    The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017.
    Citigroup profit to take $3.8 bn hit on charges, reserves
    The bank stockpiled $1.3 billion in reserves to cover risks outside the US, particularly currency exposure in Argentina and Russia
    A Honda SUV e:Prototype electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021.
    Honda unveils plans for new EV lineup
    Honda has previously said it plans to build two million EVs globally a year by 2030

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps