Climate change: 'Unprecedented' economic transformation now needed

UNEP said an "unprecedented" transformation of the global economy is needed to achieve the 2015 Paris climate agreement target of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.

"We've barely scratched the surface of climate action, and you could argue that we've procrastinated this year away," Inger Andersen, UNEP's executive director, said on Thursday at the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual Trust Conference.

"It is a dismal picture," she said.

Current climate policies are projected to result in global warming of 2.8 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) this century, or around 2.5 degrees C if the updated climate pledges are implemented, the report said.

The report said "systemic" changes are needed - from the buildings people live in to the food and energy they consume - to achieve a "rapid" shift towards greener economies.

UN chief Antonio Guterres told the BBC in an interview this week that the world "will be doomed" if countries keep putting climate change "on the back burner".

Even if countries fulfill their current climate commitments, global emissions will rise by 10.6% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels, according to a separate UN report on Wednesday.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said a 43% reduction in emissions by 2030 is needed to limit warming to 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial temperatures.

Despite how far behind countries are from cutting emissions to the extent that is required, people should not conclude that all is lost, said Anne Olhoff, a co-author of the separate UNEP report released Thursday.

"The important thing to note here is that we still have time, and we do have the technologies ... so that we can achieve the Paris agreement target," said Olhoff, senior advisor at Danish green think tank Concito.

She said that instead of focusing on the "doomsday" scenarios, more time should be spent considering the potential benefits of green policies such as breathing cleaner air or paying lower energy bills once renewable power systems are in place.

"If I look at a net zero emission future, it actually looks much brighter than the current reality in many ways," Olhoff said in an interview.

'SYSTEMIC' CHANGE

To achieve the unprecedented emissions cuts and economic transformation required, investments of $4-$6 trillion a year will be needed, in everything from renewable electricity to zero-carbon transport, the report said.

"It's a huge number, but if you put it in perspective of total investments it's actually not that big," Olhoff said.

The investment needed is equal to around 1.5-2% of total financial assets managed, according to UNEP. To shift the money, the report said, reforms are needed, such as putting a price on carbon and making climate risks clearer in decision making.

It said that the global electricity supply is the most advanced sector in shifting to net zero as the costs of renewables fall, but emissions in other parts of the global economy will be more difficult to cut.