Can Nepal control worsening climate-fuelled wildfires?

FROM FIREFIGHTING CHALLENGES TO COMMUNITY-LED INITIATIVES

Hemraj Sharma has been a firefighter in central Pyuthan district for 34 years, but said this season was nearly his last.

"I almost lost my life ... a month ago, when the forest fire spread rapidly in a nearby village," said Sharma, 58, recalling how he had been surrounded by haze and smoke and only managed to escape because another firefighter dragged him away from danger.

Pyuthan faced about 133 forest fires incidents this season - up from 15 last season - as climate change impacts like longer dry spells hinder the forest division office's response.

The office has built about 50 ponds across the area, but most had no water this season due to less winter rainfall than usual - rendering them ineffective during fires, Sharma said.

Other challenges include the fact that difficult terrain makes many forests hard to reach, while tools from water pumps to swatters - used to smother flames - are largely inadequate at controlling huge fires of ever-greater size and intensity.

Deepak KC, a forest officer in Pyuthan, said community forest user groups - who manage many of Nepal's forests - could play a bigger role in preventing and controlling fires - but would need support in raising more money in order to do so.

This could be achieved if such groups were able to better harvest and market products from the forests they governed, such as by selling timber from felled trees, Deepak KC explained.

In Sindhupalchowk district - just north of the capital Kathmandu - one community forest user group is doing just that, and says local forests have not had a fire over the last decade.

Ramesh Kumar Shakya, head of the Paatle Community Forest in Lisankhu Pakhar, said that at the start of each year, locals clear bushes and burn the collected material, then sell it to a company which turns it into briquettes for use by households.

In this way, the risk of fires is minimised while the community generates a steady income, according to Shakya.

"Previously, the fire would destroy forests every year during summer, but now the problem has disappeared," he said.