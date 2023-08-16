    বাংলা

    Wildfire in Tenerife national park prompts village evacuations

    The fire, which started on Tuesday night, was raging through a forested area in steep ravines in the northeastern part of Tenerife, making firefighters' task more difficult

    Reuters
    Published : 16 August 2023, 08:51 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 08:51 AM

    Spanish authorities on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of four villages on the Canary island of Tenerife after a wildfire broke out in the nature park surrounding the Mount Teide volcano.

    "This blaze has a huge potential, we have asked for additional means," Rosa Davila, the president of the Tenerife council, said on local radio. "It mainly affects the Corona Forestal (national park), there are lot of pine trees and woods. It is a steep area and aircraft are necessary."

    Helicopters spraying water were flying over the area, Canarias Radio reported. The villages of Arrate, Chivisaya, Media Montaña and Ajafona have been evacuated, it said.

    Early on Wednesday morning, the fire had already devastated about 130 hectares (320 acres) near the Mount Teide volcano, Spain's highest peak.

    During the past week, the Canary Islands have been hit by a heat wave which left many areas bone dry and increased the risk of wildfires, emergency services have warned.

