Deal to restore nature can help climate and people - if done right

That is in addition to the headline "30 by 30" target to conserve and manage at least 30% of the planet's land and oceans by the same year.

Last week, the United Nations announced its top priorities for restoring global ecosystems, naming 10 flagship projects from cleaning up India's polluted Ganges River to replanting trees and savannahs under Africa's Great Green Wall initiative.

However, as projects start to proliferate, scientists have warned that restoration needs to be carefully planned to ensure the work is genuinely positive for the climate and biodiversity.

Paul Leadley, an ecology professor at Universite Paris-Saclay, pointed to a "frenzy" for planting trees, but said that using just one species or placing them in the wrong areas can lead to "perverse impacts".

"The biggest problem is the planting of monoculture tree plantations, many times with exotic trees, and calling that restoration," he said.

Researchers say, for example, that the creation of huge eucalyptus plantations may help suck up planet-warming greenhouse gases but can degrade soils, put pressure on local water supplies, and even harm biodiversity.

"Planting a large plantation of eucalyptus in a country where they're not native so that you can store carbon is really bad for biodiversity," Leadley added.

SOCIAL SAFEGUARDS

Making restoration an all-round success means protecting both nature and people, conservationists said.

"It takes a lot of work to reforest or to grow ecologically appropriate species," said Alfred DeGemmis, a policy expert at the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Restoration projects need to account for things like the structure and functions of an ecosystem's plants and animals, such as how species move and how they might respond to others being reintroduced or regrown, he added.

Initiatives should also gain the consent of local communities who may be impacted by the changes, he added.

"You need to ensure that there are robust social safeguards that are fully in line with international and national human rights law," DeGemmis said.