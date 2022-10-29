    বাংলা

    Macron wants to replant 10% of French forest after summer wildfires

    France and Spain are also experiencing unusually warm temperatures this autumn, adding to mounting concern over changes in weather patterns

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Oct 2022, 07:28 AM
    Updated : 29 Oct 2022, 07:28 AM

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday vowed to replant 1 billion trees within 10 years, or 10% of the French forest, after massive summer wildfires ravaged huge areas of the country, especially in the southwest.

    Faced with the increased risk of fires amid mounting concern over global warming, Macron also announced plans to invest 250 million euros to modernize the firefighting air fleet.

    Macron made the announcements at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace to honour firemen, volunteers and local authorities who fought the summer wildfires. The blazes destroyed 72,000 hectares (180,000 acres), he said, six times the average annual fire destruction seen over the past 10 years.

    After a particularly hot summer, France and Spain are also experiencing unusually warm temperatures this autumn, adding to mounting concern over changes in weather patterns in Europe

    "This year is exceptional but may not look that exceptional in the future," Macron said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of a replica of Ishtar gate at the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, Iraq July5, 2019.
    In Babylon, age-old building techniques heal climate scars
    At the temple of Ninmakh, the Sumerian mother goddess, Iraqi archaeologists are using 7,000-year-old techniques to protect the monument
    A woman walks a dog past Drax power station during the sunset in Drax, North Yorkshire, Britain, Nov 27, 2020.
    Climate change: 'Unprecedented' economic transformation now needed
    Even if countries fulfill their current climate commitments, global emissions will rise 10.6% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels, according to a UN report
    Climate activist Vanessa Nakate speaks as she joins students holding a Fridays for Future climate strike while environment ministers meet ahead of Glasgow's COP26 meeting, in Milan, Italy, October 1, 2021.
    COP27 must fund climate victims: Ugandan activist
    Climate change campaigner urges richer nations to pay for loss and damage facing vulnerable communities in Africa
    An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil July 8, 2022.
    What Brazil's election means for the Amazon rainforest
    Brazil's presidential election may determine the fate of the Amazon jungle after deforestation soared in the past four years under President Jair Bolsonaro

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher