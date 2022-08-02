Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut

Potrel said that, while the focus was on the huge audience in the metaverse, her team were considering options for possible real events too.

"ABBA is doing a series of concerts where they are a hologram on stage, and we think that that's a type possible - to also bring Polar to the real world in this way," he said.

"So definitely we are looking at design possibilities and potential."

As regards the merging of digital and real world spaces, in the future Potrel thinks we will see more fluidity.

"Maybe you will not always know ..if you're in front of the virtual artist or the real artist," he said.