    Rockstar confirms 'GTA VI' won't be available on PC at launch

    It simply comes down to a matter of priority, says former Rockstar developer Mike York

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 06:31 AM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 06:31 AM

    Grand Theft Auto VI will be officially released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

    However, Rockstar Games said the game will remain exclusive for video game consoles at launch, reports video gaming website GameSpot.

    It simply comes down to a matter of priority, according to former Rockstar developer Mike York.

    "They want to prioritise what sells. Most of the time, especially in the past, PlayStation was the big seller. The PlayStation version of the game, then, became the most important version.”

    When he was at Rockstar, York said the developers spent most of their time making sure the PS3 version was the best it could be, while simultaneously working on the Xbox 360 version.

    "The PC version is kind of the version that's in the background, that is running the two versions and building them.”

    There's always a PC version of the game, but it's not polished and it's just kind of feeding the other games and making them work, York said.

    “Once the PlayStation version is the best it can be and available to the public, the developers turn their eye to the PC version, which gives the team an opportunity to push the game in different ways that weren't possible on consoles.”

    According to York, the reason a PC port will take longer is because the developer has to take into account the wide variety of PCs and their parts. As such, a PC version requires more testing than a console version.

    Although playing on a PC has been more popular in recent years, the PC version of big games usually comes last since developers don't always have enough staff to create and test numerous versions of the same game at once.

    GTA V was released on PC two years after its debut on consoles.

