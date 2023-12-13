Rockstar confirms 'GTA VI' won't be available on PC at launch

“Once the PlayStation version is the best it can be and available to the public, the developers turn their eye to the PC version, which gives the team an opportunity to push the game in different ways that weren't possible on consoles.”



According to York, the reason a PC port will take longer is because the developer has to take into account the wide variety of PCs and their parts. As such, a PC version requires more testing than a console version.



Although playing on a PC has been more popular in recent years, the PC version of big games usually comes last since developers don't always have enough staff to create and test numerous versions of the same game at once.



GTA V was released on PC two years after its debut on consoles.