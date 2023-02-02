Superman, Batman and Swamp Thing to anchor DC's revamped movie and TV slate

"The stakes are enormous," said Safran, who has produced two "Aquaman" films and two "Shazam" movies. "It's a brand that was in somewhat chaos, and it's an opportunity to build an extraordinary stand-alone studio."

DC Studios will offer a spin on the familiar Superman story with "Superman: Legacy," a story written by Gunn that examines how the character reconciles his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. It is slated for release on Jul 11, 2025.

Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates also is working on a script for "Superman" in which a Black actor portrays the Man of Steel, as a DC Elseworlds project.

Also in 2025, DC Studios will release "Batman - Part II," a sequel starring Robert Pattison, a darker, more adult tale that is not part of Gunn's newly envisioned "DC Universe."

Another Batman movie, "The Brave and the Bold," will introduce the hero's assassin son as his crime-fighting sidekick, Robin.

"Lanterns," an eight-hour detective series, is scheduled to stream on HBO Max. Other TV projects include "Waller," with Viola Davis reprising her "Suicide Squad" role as Amanda Waller, and "Paradise Lost," the origin story of Themyscira, the island where Wonder Woman was born.

A television series, "Creature Commandos," in which Waller forms a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners, is in production.

While Marvel has become the highest-grossing film franchise in history, DC Studios has had mixed results. A dark "Joker" film became an Oscar nominee and billion-dollar hit, but "Black Adam" and "Justice League" struggled to generate superhero-sized returns.

Four DC film projects that were completed before Gunn and Safran took over the studio will be released to theaters this year, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," "Blue Beetle" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Zaslav cut some costs by scrapping a third "Wonder Woman" film and a "Batgirl" movie that was headed to streaming. The movie division also has cut jobs in marketing and distribution.