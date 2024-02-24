Night before 'Rust' shooting, armourer smoked 'to get high,' texts show

New Mexico prosecutors on Friday showed jurors texts in which "Rust" weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez said she smoked to "get high" the night before the movie's cinematographer was fatally shot on set in October 2021.

In court filings, prosecutors in the trial have alleged Gutierrez's use of marijuana, cocaine and alcohol on evenings after filming may have led to her impairment at work on Oct 21, 2021 when she mistakenly loaded a live round into a gun actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with. The texts shown Friday, the second day of testimony in the trial, did not specify a drug.

Jason Hawks, a prosecution witness on cellphone data, who analysed texts from Gutierrez's phone, testified and showed texts in which Gutierrez says at 7:48 pm on Oct 20, 2021, "heading down to get high out back." Around half an hour later she texts "I'm still smoking."

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey told Reuters she did not intend to call an expert witness on drug use because no blood tests were carried out on Gutierrez after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead.