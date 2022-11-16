'Unprecedented' demand for Taylor Swift tour crashes Ticketmaster website

"This caused some delays for fans which we know is frustrating and we worked as quickly as possible to adjust some on sale times to manage the volume, and queues are now flowing," the spokesperson said.

A Democratic US lawmaker also criticised the company.

"@Ticketmaster's excessive wait times and fees are completely unacceptable, as seen with today's @taylorswift13 tickets," Rep. David Cicilline wrote on Twitter.

He added that the 2010 merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, which had Justice Department approval, should not have been allowed. "It’s no secret that Live Nation-Ticketmaster is an unchecked monopoly," he said.

Cicilline, who chairs the House of Representatives antitrust panel, called on the Justice Department to investigate. The agency declined to comment.

The ticketing industry has frustrated Americans for years with hidden fees, limited ticket availability because of pre-sales, and other irritations.

Waits of several hours also were reported on ticket seller SeatGeek, which was selling tickets to Swift shows in Arlington, Texas, and Glendale, Arizona. SeatGeek said it, too, experienced high demand and urged fans to "please be patient."

Hundreds of thousands of people did grab tickets to Swift's tour, Ticketmaster said. Another presale, for Capital One credit card holders, was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Swift released her latest album, the pop record "Midnights," in October. She has promised hits from albums spanning her career on the "Eras" tour. The US tour is scheduled to start in March and end in August.

Some buyers already were looking to cash in on the fervour. Resale sites such as Stubhub were offering seats on Tuesday afternoon for as much as $18,000 each.