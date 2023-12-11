Netflix to livestream Nadal-Alcaraz face-off in March

Netflix will livestream a tennis face-off between 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and current World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz on March 3, the streaming pioneer said on Monday.

"The Netflix Slam" marks the company's latest foray into live sports after a celebrity golf tournament in November, which featured Formula One drivers and professional golfers.

Live sports streaming by big tech firms has seen growing viewership in recent years and the companies are cashing in on the trend. Amazon Prime snapped up the rights to Thursday Night Football, while Apple TV hosts Friday Night Baseball and Major League Soccer.