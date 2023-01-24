    বাংলা

    Netflix movie ‘Blonde’ roasted with eight Razzie nominations

    'Blonde' received a nomination for worst picture, with critics calling the film a sexist and cruel depiction of Marilyn Monroe

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 05:55 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 05:55 AM

    “Blonde,” a biographical film that explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe, led this year's Razzie nominations with eight nods, including one for worst picture, while multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks landed in the worst actor and worst supporting actor race.

    In their 43rd year, the Razzies deliver some tough love to movies, screenplays, directors and more with critical jabs meant to offer a humorous counterpoint to the Oscars.

    "Blonde" received a Razzie nomination for worst picture, two nominations for worst supporting actors, two for worst screen couples, as well as nods for worst remake, worst director and worst screenplay.

    Director Andrew Dominik and Netflix already have faced harsh judgment for what critics called a sexist and cruel depiction of Monroe, who was portrayed by Ana De Armas.

    New York Times Film critic Manohla Dargis wrote: “Given all the indignities and horrors that Marilyn Monroe endured during her 36 years, it is a relief that she didn’t have to suffer through the vulgarities of ‘Blonde,’ the latest necrophiliac entertainment to exploit her.”

    The Razzies also did not favor Hanks this season, nominating him for worst actor as Geppetto in Disney’s “Pinocchio” and worst supporting actor as Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis.”

