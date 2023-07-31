Coco Lee fans bid farewell to pop diva at her funeral in Hong Kong

Fans, friends and family of the late Hong Kong-born, American singer and song-writer Coco Lee gathered for her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, paying respects to the star who died at the age of 48 after a career spanning three decades.

In a park outside the funeral home in the eastern part of Hong Kong island, hundreds of fans dressed in black held up banners for Lee as they queued to enter a funeral hall that was due to be opened up to the public after a private service.

"The love you leave behind has become an ocean of stars," read one banner with a picture of Lee in a long white dress walking up a flight of pearl stairs.